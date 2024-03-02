Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $38.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.7431 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.