Logan Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in GSK by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in GSK by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in GSK by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in GSK by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in GSK by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,391 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK opened at $42.04 on Friday. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $42.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.36.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 52.25%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.3564 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 52.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

