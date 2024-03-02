Logan Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,174 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $48.92.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.6634 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

