Logan Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in MSCI during the third quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $620.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $578.21.

MSCI Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $565.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $564.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $535.16. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.55 and a 52 week high of $617.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The business had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.