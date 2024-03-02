Logan Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 299,933 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Truist Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $35.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of -32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.49. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.59%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

