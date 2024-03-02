Logan Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,144,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

NYSE RY opened at $97.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.66 and its 200 day moving average is $91.75. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $102.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $137.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $1.0207 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.13%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

