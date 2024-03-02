Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 11,996 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 24.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $618,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $102.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.96. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 18.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LW

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.