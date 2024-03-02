Logan Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Floor & Decor worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000.

FND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.76.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,233.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,264,182. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $121.40 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

