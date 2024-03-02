Logan Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $549.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $504.57 and its 200 day moving average is $447.74. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $563.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.