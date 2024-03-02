Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,131 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Flex by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 33,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after buying an additional 44,642 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 16,073 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

In related news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $382,763.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,531,944.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Flex news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $382,763.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,531,944.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,094 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FLEX opened at $29.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.16. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 2.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

