LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives $252.27 Average PT from Analysts

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $255.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $266.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.06. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $271.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total transaction of $354,834.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total transaction of $354,834.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,798,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,148,049 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,141,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,446,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,542,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,254,000 after purchasing an additional 250,448 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,457,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

