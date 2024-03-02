Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.84, but opened at $2.74. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 103,889 shares trading hands.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 251.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 3,125.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Trading Up 5.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

