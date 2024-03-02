Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) CAO Sells $290,123.90 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,065 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $290,123.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,421.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lisa Blackwood-Kapral also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,581 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $283,546.06.

On Friday, December 1st, Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $230,330.00.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.90. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nomura downgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.70 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lyft from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Lyft by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft by 26.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at about $731,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

