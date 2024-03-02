Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MGY. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

MGY stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 562.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,926,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,647,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086,152 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,249,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,009,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,226,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

