Man Group Plc (EMG) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on May 22nd

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Man Group Price Performance

Shares of Man Group stock opened at GBX 245.60 ($3.12) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 232.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 222.19. Man Group has a 52 week low of GBX 200.50 ($2.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 293.80 ($3.73). The stock has a market cap of £2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,023.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Man Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 323 ($4.10) to GBX 318 ($4.03) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Man Group to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Man Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.