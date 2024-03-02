ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,170,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.40% of ManpowerGroup worth $85,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 345.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 70.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 220.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 19.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of MAN stock opened at $73.31 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAN. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.