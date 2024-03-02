Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.298 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MFC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MFC

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.