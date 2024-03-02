Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Performance

Shares of Marchex stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marchex by 11.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 30,972 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marchex by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Marchex by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Marchex in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Marchex by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

