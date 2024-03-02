Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $202.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.86 and a 12-month high of $206.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.48.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

