Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.440-3.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion.

Masimo Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $126.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 83.77 and a beta of 0.95. Masimo has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.69 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James cut Masimo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MASI

Institutional Trading of Masimo

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 92.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 410,793 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Masimo by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 516,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,522,000 after purchasing an additional 329,712 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,917,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter valued at about $34,358,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.