Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Trading Down 2.0 %
MHH stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.92 million, a P/E ratio of -14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.50. Mastech Digital has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $12.85.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.38 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
