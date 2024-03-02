Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Trading Down 2.0 %

MHH stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.92 million, a P/E ratio of -14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.50. Mastech Digital has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $12.85.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.38 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Mastech Digital by 164.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 77.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 38.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

