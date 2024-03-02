Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,525 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 683.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTCH opened at $35.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.05. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $49.24.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.31 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.37.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

