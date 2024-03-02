Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,525 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,215,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,063,000 after purchasing an additional 992,393 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,693 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.37.

Match Group Price Performance

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $35.91 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $49.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.31 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.