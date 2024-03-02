McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Cut by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,615 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 111,863 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $36,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 43.8% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,762 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,158,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 19.3% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $26,941,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $290.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.43. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Barclays cut their price target on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.