ME Group International (LON:MEGP) Price Target Raised to GBX 203

ME Group International (LON:MEGP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 158 ($2.00) to GBX 203 ($2.57) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.54) price target on shares of ME Group International in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

LON:MEGP opened at GBX 167 ($2.12) on Wednesday. ME Group International has a 12 month low of GBX 116.70 ($1.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 171.06 ($2.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £628.07 million, a PE ratio of 1,284.62 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 131.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 141.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 4.42 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from ME Group International’s previous dividend of $2.97. ME Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,384.62%.

ME Group International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia Pacific. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.

