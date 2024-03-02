MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given a C$28.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 price objective on MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MEG. National Bankshares cut their price target on MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank cut MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$29.14.

TSE:MEG opened at C$29.34 on Tuesday. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$17.79 and a one year high of C$30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of C$8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.25.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.22). MEG Energy had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. Equities research analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 2.5862069 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

