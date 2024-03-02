Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) vs. LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Head to Head Comparison

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mercurity Fintech and LegalZoom.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A LegalZoom.com 1 1 5 0 2.57

LegalZoom.com has a consensus target price of $14.07, suggesting a potential upside of 11.32%. Given LegalZoom.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A LegalZoom.com 2.11% 16.14% 5.78%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and LegalZoom.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LegalZoom.com has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.0% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and LegalZoom.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercurity Fintech $860,000.00 160.52 -$5.64 million N/A N/A LegalZoom.com $660.73 million 3.60 $13.95 million $0.08 158.02

LegalZoom.com has higher revenue and earnings than Mercurity Fintech.

Summary

LegalZoom.com beats Mercurity Fintech on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool; and digital consultation services, such as digital payment solutions, asset management, and online and traditional brokerage services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. LegalZoom.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

