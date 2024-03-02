Michael Wayne Callihoo Sells 8,000 Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00.

Secure Energy Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$11.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.60. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.81 and a 1 year high of C$11.44.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SES shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.88.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

