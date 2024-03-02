MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $990.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $684.20.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSTR

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $1,079.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $188.30 and a 12 month high of $1,080.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $620.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.50.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.91, for a total value of $296,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,588.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total value of $4,243,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $277,822.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.91, for a total value of $296,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,588.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,225 shares of company stock worth $72,809,501 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 31.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in MicroStrategy by 376.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 369.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 42.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,339,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.