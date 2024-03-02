Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY) Announces GBX 3.85 Dividend

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Price Performance

Shares of LON:MWY opened at GBX 782 ($9.92) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 754.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 722.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £421.11 million, a PE ratio of 2,113.51 and a beta of 0.56. Mid Wynd International Inv Tr has a 1-year low of GBX 656.03 ($8.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 782 ($9.92).

Get Mid Wynd International Inv Tr alerts:

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Wynd International Inv Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.