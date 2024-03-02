Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY) Announces GBX 3.85 Dividend

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Price Performance
Shares of LON:MWY opened at GBX 782 ($9.92) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 754.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 722.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £421.11 million, a PE ratio of 2,113.51 and a beta of 0.56. Mid Wynd International Inv Tr has a 1-year low of GBX 656.03 ($8.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 782 ($9.92).
Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Company Profile
