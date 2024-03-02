Mizuho Boosts Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $115.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ALB. Citigroup lowered shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen cut shares of Albemarle from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $199.00 to $178.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $192.21.

Shares of ALB opened at $142.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $108.39 and a 52 week high of $263.25.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Albemarle by 186.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Albemarle by 8.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

