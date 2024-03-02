Mizuho Lowers Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $108.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.10.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $82.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.52. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

