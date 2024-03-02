Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Shannon Thyme Klinger Sells 670 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $63,361.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at $809,235.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shannon Thyme Klinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67.

Moderna Stock Up 3.1 %

Moderna stock opened at $95.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $163.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,623 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Moderna by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Moderna by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after purchasing an additional 670,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

