Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 2,388 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $225,833.16. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,515,898 shares in the company, valued at $143,358,473.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Tuesday, January 16th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $1,558,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00.

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $95.06 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $163.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in Moderna by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 32,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Moderna by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 239,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,796,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Moderna

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.