Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of MEG stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $45.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average is $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $165.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 494.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

