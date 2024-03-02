MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MLTX. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim upped their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. William Blair restated an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.42.

NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $50.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average of $54.17. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $64.98.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. As a group, analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, CFO Matthias Bodenstedt sold 94,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $5,610,265.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,159,609.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, CFO Matthias Bodenstedt sold 94,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $5,610,265.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,159,609.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $624,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,071 shares in the company, valued at $8,120,332.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,717 shares of company stock valued at $15,100,940 in the last three months. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $47,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

