Morgan Stanley Boosts Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target to $12.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZETA. TheStreet raised Zeta Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Zeta Global has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.36). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 132.82% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zeta Global news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $48,874.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,295.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 663,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 327,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 140,578 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zeta Global by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 15,424 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Zeta Global by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in Zeta Global by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 361,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 67,781 shares during the period. 41.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

