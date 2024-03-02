Morgan Stanley Cuts Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $14.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RIVN. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rivian Automotive from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.73.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.07. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.76.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

