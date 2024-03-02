Morgan Stanley Raises AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target to $25.00

AES (NYSE:AES – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AES. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AES to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.17.

AES Stock Performance

NYSE:AES opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80. AES has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $25.74.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. AES’s payout ratio is currently 209.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AES

In other AES news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in AES by 134.4% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 318,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 182,700 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AES by 81.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 157,421 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 16.7% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 352,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 50,341 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 38.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,821,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 7.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 941,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,513,000 after purchasing an additional 67,028 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

