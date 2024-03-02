Morgan Stanley Raises Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Price Target to $1.60

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $1.50 to $1.60 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Innovid in a research note on Tuesday.

Innovid Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTV opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Innovid has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.03.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.90 million. Innovid had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Innovid will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Innovid

In related news, CEO Zvika Netter bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,085,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,517,748.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovid

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Innovid during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovid by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Innovid during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovid in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Innovid in the first quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Innovid Company Profile

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

