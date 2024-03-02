Morgan Stanley Raises MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $45.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.90.

NYSE:MGM opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.07%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

