Morgan Stanley Trims Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Target Price to $44.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.36.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.85. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

