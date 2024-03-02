Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Position Trimmed by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

MSI opened at $335.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $321.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.73. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.85 and a 1-year high of $335.88. The company has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.48%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

