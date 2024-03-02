Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 153 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $592,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 14,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total value of $2,340,214.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,793 shares in the company, valued at $17,017,464.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 14,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total transaction of $2,340,214.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,017,464.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,127 shares of company stock worth $10,783,553. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE KEYS opened at $157.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.65 and a 200 day moving average of $141.09. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.30.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

