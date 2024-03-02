Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 469,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,625,000 after acquiring an additional 163,920 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 484,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,247,000 after acquiring an additional 127,303 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ROK opened at $289.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.61 and a 200 day moving average of $286.85. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.92.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $43,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at $344,820.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $43,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at $344,820.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $49,230.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,901.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,637 shares of company stock worth $6,926,004. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

