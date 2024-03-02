Mutual Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,853 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,917,229,000 after buying an additional 73,414 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Paycom Software by 59.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after buying an additional 801,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Paycom Software by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,056,000 after buying an additional 43,991 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Paycom Software by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after buying an additional 108,505 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 5.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,153,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,480,000 after buying an additional 58,218 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Paycom Software Stock Up 1.5 %

Paycom Software stock opened at $184.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.54 and its 200 day moving average is $221.73. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.