Mutual Advisors LLC Has $615,000 Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $222,895,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Edison International by 266.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,309,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,877 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Edison International by 36.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Edison International by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,362,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,085,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,575,555,000 after purchasing an additional 946,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.60.

Edison International Trading Down 2.2 %

EIX stock opened at $66.55 on Friday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.47 and its 200-day moving average is $67.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

