Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after buying an additional 85,809 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,526,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $685,088,000 after buying an additional 43,989 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after buying an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,190,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,750,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,799,000 after buying an additional 527,601 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.3 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $173.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.95. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $175.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

