MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MVBF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MVB Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet cut MVB Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

MVB Financial stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.00. MVB Financial has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $27.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MVBF. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in MVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in MVB Financial by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in MVB Financial by 533.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in MVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MVB Financial by 338,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through five segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, Professional Services, Edge Ventures, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

