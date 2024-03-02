NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of NNVC opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. NanoViricides has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.68.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NanoViricides by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NanoViricides by 10.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NanoViricides by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in NanoViricides during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

